Bodies of brother, sister recovered from house

Gujranwala

Bodies of two including brother and sister, killed with sharp edged weapons were recovered from a house in Gujranwala on Tuesday. Police said that stabbed bodies of brother and sister lying in pool of blood were recovered from a house located in Shaheenabad area of Gujranwala. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of property dispute. However, a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was underway.—INP