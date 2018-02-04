Bodies of 12 Pakistanis recovered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Saturday said the bodies of 12 Pakistanis, in the boat sinking incident of the Libyan coast, were recovered.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal took to twitter to share the names and details of the Pakistanis who were on the capsized boat.

Eight bodies were recovered and identified while four were recovered but only identified by the deceased persons’ friends and an identification document was yet to be found, Faisal wrote.

He further stated that documents of six individuals were found but bodies are yet to be recovered.

“[The] Pakistani Embassy [is] working around the clock,” the FO spokesperson assured in a tweet.