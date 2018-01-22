BoC raises benchmark interest rate

Ottawa

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, pointing to sustained growth in the G7 economy and inflation that is closer to the country’s target. The central bank explained in a statement that while the Canadian economy was going strong, with jobs on the rise and inflation in check, “uncertainty about the future of NAFTA is weighing increasingly on the outlook.” Canada, the United States and Mexico are in talks to possibly revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, which US President Donald Trump has threatened to leave. The next round is to take place in a week in Montreal. Given that the United States absorbs about three-quarters of Canada’s exports, the bank said it had factored “additional negative judgment on business investment and trade” into its projections. For 2018, the central bank put Canada’s GDP growth at 2.2 percent, slowing to 1.6 percent in 2019—a slower pace than the estimated 3.0 percent growth expected for 2017. In the coming months, according to the BoC, “consumption and residential investment are expected to contribute less to growth, given higher interest rates and new mortgage guidelines.”—AFP