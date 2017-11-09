BOC: A development partner

BANK of China (BOC) on Tuesday started its operations in Pakistan by opening its first branch in the country’s southern port city of Karachi. A simple but impressive ceremony marking the launch of the bank’s operations was held at the presidency where President Mamnoon Hussain and the Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitments to take cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries to new heights by enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors especially economy.

The opening of BOC indeed is a memorable occasion as it will greatly help bolster economic relations especially at a time when both the countries are engaged in execution of CPEC related projects. For the completion of major infrastructure projects, Pakistan can get the necessary finances from the Bank. Having footprints in more than fifty countries across the globe with nineteen of those located across One Belt One Road initiative is enough to highlight the standing of the bank at the world level. It is the fourth and fifth largest global bank in terms of Tier-1 capital and total assets respectively. The BOC is also listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the launch of CPEC, we have seen more and more Chinese companies making their way to Pakistan that unambiguously show their trust and confidence on the Pakistan economy. A Chinese consortium recently purchased forty percent stakes in Karachi Stock Market while another Chinese Company expressed its interest to purchase K-electric. This is the reason that over the last one year or so, China has become the top foreign investor in the country and we expect that with the opening of BOC- which is all set to increase its market penetration by opening branches in major cities of Pakistan while aiming to be one of the largest foreign banks in the country- more Chinese financial institutions will also explore the possibilities of cooperation with Pakistan. Apart from specialised banking services to effectively serve financing needs of CPEC related projects, our domestic banks can also learn greatly from the experiences of the BOC to further improve their operations so as to serve their customers in a better way.

