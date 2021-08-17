Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1965

An unidentified lady filed a lawsuit against folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 1965 when she was 12 years old. The woman said Dylan abused her after providing her with drugs and alcohol.

The claims, according to a spokesperson for Dylan, who is now 80, are untrue. The spokesperson said, “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended”.

The lady named only as J.C. claimed Dylan sexually abused her in his New York apartment over a six-week period, “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” according to a civil lawsuit filed late Friday with the New York Supreme Court.

According to the complaint, Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, “exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff is seeking undisclosed monetary compensation. Her complaint was filed shortly before a deadline set by a New York state legislation in 2019 allowing individuals to make legal claims concerning accusations of sexual abuse of minors who were previously barred from doing so due to a statute of limitations.

With songs like Blowin’ in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone, Dylan rose from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become one of the most renowned and influential musicians of the rock period.

He has sold over 125 million albums worldwide and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

