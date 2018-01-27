Boat carrying migrants capsizes off Yemen coast, 30 drowned: UN

UNITED NATIONS :At least 30 refugees and migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Aden, Yemen, the United Nations reported on Friday, saying the overcrowded vessel was believed to have been operated by unscrupulous smugglers who were trying to extort money from the passengers. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed outrage and sadness over the incident, which occurred Tuesday. “As we have been saying for almost five years now, the preservation of human life is our utmost priority everywhere, IOM Director William Lacy Swing said Friday in Davos, Switzerland, where he has been part of the UN agency delegation attending the 2018 World Economic Forum. “Yemen is no exception,” he added .Survivors of the incident have reported to the UN and partners that an overcrowded boat, packed with 101 Ethiopians and 51 Somalis, departed 23 January from the Al- Buraiqa coast in Aden, headed across the Gulf of Aden towards Djibouti. At least 30 people have died in this tragic incident. There have also been reports that gunfire was used against passengers. “We are deeply troubled by reports of this latest incident,” Swing stressed. IOM and partners are working with the Yemeni Coast Guard to further understand the incident and provide emergency assistance to survivors, including medicine, food, water and psycho-social support services.

Orignally published by APP