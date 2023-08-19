Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Board of Revenue Balochistan have signed an agreement for provisioning of IaaS Smart Cloud Services at PTCL’s Tier-III Data Center for Land Record Management System (LRMS) and Fiber Optic Connectivity at Facilitation Centers at different districts of the province.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Roshan Ali Sheikh Senior Member, Board of Revenues Balochistan signed the agreement at a special ceremony of “Balochistan E-Stamping Project (Energized by PTCL Smart Cloud) and Revenue Sahooliyat Center Quetta (Board of Revenue Balochistan); recently held at Quetta Club, Quetta Cantt Balochistan,

Bank of Punjab as a collection agent partner and Systems Limited as Technology Partner were also present at the ceremony.

While addressing to the ceremony Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, said “Today is an important day for the people of Balochistan.