Board of Governors appointed to run OPF affairs

Staff Reporter

In pursuance of the Cabinet Division’s decision, the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development has reconstituted and expanded the OPF Board of Governors.

As per the decision, Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Developmenthas been entrustedwith the responsibility to head the Board of Governors as Chairman while other members include five private and seven ex-officio members representing different Ministries/Divisions.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is a government organization mandated to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis for the past 40 years. It has played a pivotal role in highlighting the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and providing viable solutions to those problems.