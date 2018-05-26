Board members visit PPIC3

Staff Reporter

A delegation of 13 Senior Members of Board, Hafeez Centre visited PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty. The Operations Commander IC3 SP Mian Rashad Hadayat briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The entourage was taken to the IC3 sections dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. The Ops Commander briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various organizational and operational objectives as well. The delegation acknowledged the project as the interpretation of CM’s vision of the Digital Punjab.