Board members of Sindh police benevolent and welfare fund approves raise in support money for cops

The board members of Sindh police benevolent and welfare fund have unanimously approved to bring the welfare facilities for cops at par with their colleagues in Punjab police department.

The meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh) was also attended by Additional IG-Traffic, Additional IG-Special branch, CPLC chief, DIG – Headquarters (Sindh), DIG-Finance, representative of Sindh finance department, Director, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills, AIG – Admn, AIG- Welfare and AIG – Operations.

The members on the occasion unanimously approved series of measures aimed at raising support money to realistic levels, under varied categories, for provincial police department employees and their families.

Under the arrangement marriage grant has been raised from Rs.10,000/- to Rs.50,000/- and in case of marriage of a son and a daughter cash money equivalent to Rs.50,000 will be provided to each, bringing total amount to Rs.100,000/-.

Retirement grant on conclusion of 25 years services has been raised from Rs. 15,000/- to equivalent of basic salary, while those retiring at age of 60 years will also be entitled of basic pay instead of existent retirement grant of Rs.25,000/-.

Hundred percent scholarship will be granted to the offspring of police department employees securing 65% marks; while medical support worth Rs.one million would be provided to those serving as well as retired employees inflicted with any serious and threatening disease.

Officers and staff facing legal problems during realization of their professional obligations would be entitled to financial support worth Rs.500,000/-.

Those exposed to disability in line of their duty would be provided with special vehicles to combat their debility while the Widow Fund that previously was Rs.3000/- per month has also been raised to Rs.5000/- and this will be made accessible through simple modes of transactions.

IGP-Sindh, Amjad Javed Salimi also directed that police department details of employees who may have passed away (Natural deaths) or lost their lives (accidental or in encounter), during past three years, may be urgently forwarded to him so that support money for the bereaved families could be finalized without any further delay.

He advised the concerned officals to contact different insurance companies and get streamlined relevant polices for the police department employees and that a comprehensive report be presented to him by next week.

He said the provincial government would be approached to help solve residence and accommodation related problems faced by cops serving in the province.IGP Salimi particularly appreciated AIG-Welfare, Ghulam Azfar Maheesar and his team for coming forward with recommendations that could be translated into action in the largest interest of department itself.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp