Board to decide awarding of tickets: Imran Khan

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan Friday said that decisions of awarding party tickets would be taken by parliamentary board that would also consider suggestions and proposals of party’s Youth Wing.

He was talking to the office bearers of Youth Wing District Peshawar. He said that keeping in view the role of Youth Wing, its members and office bearers would be consulted while awarding tickets to aspirants. He also appreciated efforts of Youth Wing in galvanizing the party at district level.

On the occasion, Information Secretary Youth Wing District Peshawar briefed party Chairman regarding the achievements and progress of Youth Wing during last four months.—APP