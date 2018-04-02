Boao Forum for Asia annual conference to begin from April 8

Beijing

Boao Forum for Asia annual conference will take place in South China’s island province of Hainan from April 8 to 11.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is likely to lead Pakistan’s delegation during the forum.

With a theme of “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity”, participants are expected to discuss key issues related to globalization, the Belt and Road Initiative and innovation.

According to experts, the upcoming forum will be a platform for global political and business leaders to share insights on China’s economic opening-up, the Belt and Road Initiative and fostering innovation, which will be the fundamental drivers for the creation of new growth engines for the world economy.

Since this year marks the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up policy , the forum is expected to witness a series of new measures, especially for a further opening of the financial sector.

Xu Hongcai, an economist with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told China Daily that forum participants will likely focus on further pushing globalization and avoiding protectionism.

Policymakers and experts are also likely to discuss domestic structural reform, as many governments seek solutions to energize domestic economies and create more jobs, he added.

Yuan Chenglong, CEO of Up Financial Co, which provides online asset management services, said the forum offers “a significant chance to deepen cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises, especially in the new era, when more Chinese financial companies will seek development abroad and an increasing amount of foreign capital will enter the domestic financial markets.”—APP