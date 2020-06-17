BNP-M says goodbye to PTI alliance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government was dealt a blow on Wednesday as Balochistan National Party-M leader Akhtar Mengal announced that his party was breaking its alliance with the ruling coalition.

“Today, I announce in Parliament [the BNP-M’s] separation from PTI’s [ruling] alliance,” Mengal said while addressing the National Assembly.

However, the lawmaker said that his party will continue to be part of the National Assembly and keep talking about Balochistan’s issues. Mengal reminded the House that his party had two agreements with the ruling party, adding that it was the Imran Khan-led party which had come to him for an alliance, not the BNP-M which went to Bani Gala — the personal residence of Imran Khan.“The first agreement was done on August 8, 2018 and signed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and Yar Muhammad Rind,” recalled Mengal.