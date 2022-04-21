BNP-M agrees to join Federal Cabinet

Efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bore fruit on Thursday as Balochistan Awami Party-Mengal agreed to join federal cabinet.

According to sources, Agha Hassan Baloch will be made Federal Minister for Science and Technology while Hashim Notezai will be appointed Minister of State for Energy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal. The premier said that the government on a priority basis would take measures to ensure the national mainstreaming of the youth of Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif termed the Baloch workforce an asset for the country. The meeting, also joined by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique, discussed the current political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, head of JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed overall political situation of the country.

The JUI-F chief expressed concern over the economic statistics of last four years presented in the first cabinet meeting. He, however, welcomed the new cabinet’s commitment to take the country out of this difficult situation and put it on the path of progress and prosperity.