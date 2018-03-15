BNP frustrated over SC order staying Khaleda’s bail

Dhaka

BNP has expressed frustration and anger over the Supreme Court order staying the High Court bail to its chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

“The highest court can pass any order but passing an order after a unilateral hearing is not logical at all. We think it has tarnished the image and tradition of the highest court,” Moudud Ahmed, the party’s standing committee member, said today.

He was addressing a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office. “We are upset, angry and sad over today’s order,” the former law minister further said.

At the conference, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the different orders of courts are now reflecting the government’s will.

“We are frustrated over the order. The government has been destroying institutions one after the other. The government now wants to destroy the judiciary,” he alleged. Agencies.

The BNP leader also alleged that the government’s main agenda is to keep BNP away from the polls.—Agencies