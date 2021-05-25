BMW to unveil electric vehicles i4, iX on June 1

BMW, a leading German automaker, is all set to roll out two all-new battery-electric vehicles – iX Sports Activity Vehicle and i4 Gran Coupé – on June 1 in Middles East during an online event.

The launching ceremony will be streamed unlike the previous ones when a gathering was organized to unveil the models due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The first-ever purely electric i4 Gran Coupé will guarantee plenty of driving pleasure with a range of up to 600 kilometres*. The four-door vehicle promises extraordinary performance values of up to 390 kW/530 hp, while its great range will make it the ideal companion for long-distance journeys, read the official website.

The sedans will be reach the market in 2022 while pre-orders for both high-end EVs will begin later this year.

The suggested retail price of i4, which gives sporty looks, is expected to be in the mid-$80,000 range and will be announced, along with full specifications, on June 1.

