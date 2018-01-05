BMW customers can now avail Auto Financing from BankIslami at 15pc equity

BankIslami, Dewan Motors ink MoU

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dewan Motors Private Limited, the official BMW importer in Pakistan and BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic Banks of Pakistan, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) offering auto-financing facility to their valued customers.

This agreement will enable both BankIslami and Dewan Motors to leverage on their inherent strengths offering preferential rates, priority delivery, complimentary services and other items.

MoU was signed by Kashif Riaz, Director Operations, Dewan Motors and Yasser Abbas, Head-Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami.

“This initiative creates an ideal scenario for customers to experience the ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ of BMW through most competitive Auto Finance facility offered by BankIslami”, said Kashif Riaz.

“We are delighted to announce our relationship with a prestigious brand like BMW to our customers, who can now have an affordable access to own a premium German automobile brand represented by Dewan Motors”, said Yasser Abbas.