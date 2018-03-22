BMU Community Dentistry Deptt commemorates World Oral Health Day

Baqai Medical University students along with residents of Gadap Town participated in an awareness walk organized by university’s Department of Community Dentistry to commemorate World Oral Health Day. It was led by Vice Chancellor,BMU, Prof. Dr. Zahida Baqai accompanied Prof. Dr. Asghar Ali Shigri, Head of the Community Dentistry, Prof.D. Kashif Ikram, Principal, Baqai Dental College and other senior faculty members of the university.

The walk commenced from Nishan e Manzil, located on university premises, and culminated at the grave of BMU founder, Prof. Fareed uddin Baqai. It was followed by a session at Saleem ullah Fehmi Memorial School during which Prof. Zahida Baqai who urged the students to take upon themselves the responsibility to sensitize people about importance of dental hygiene for their general health.—APP

Related