BMP for White Paper on 3-year performance of FPCCI

Lahore

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has said that sitting management of the body has failed to safeguard the interests of the business community reeling under multiple problems while it has also remained unsuccessful to give any solid recommendations to the government for economic revival in the last three years.

Chairman BMP Mian Anjum Nisar said that the business community pinned high hopes with the FPCCI but it due to poor performance disappointed them and the Apex Chamber has not issued a single laudable report in three years. He said that the UBG under the leadership of former CEO of TDAP SM Muneer and Iftikhar Malik is controlling the FPCCI for last three years and it is only interested in safeguarding personal interests at the cost of the business community and the shattered economy.

The chairman BMP said that FPCCI and its string group continued to support the government since last three years but not been able to furnish any plan of economic betterment, resolution of the problems confronting the business community of this country while the powers of all the elected presidents and vice presidents have been snatched illegally.

The research and development department of the FPCCI as dysfunctional as other departments which has badly damaged repute of the Apex chamber, therefore, the Finance Minister and other top government functionaries prefer not to get engaged with this trade body.On the other hand, Pakistan Business Council and some other associations have worked hard to provide recommendations to the government which has added to their prestige.He also said FPCCI was failing on every front and it hasn’t issued a single laudable report in last three years while the Apex Chamber of neighbouring country FICCI India continues to employ dozens of PhDs, experts and former senior officials of World Bank etc. who are working hard to improve economy therefore that body is not taken lightly by their Government.

Spokesperson of BMP Ahmad Jawad said that if the role of FPCCI has been reduced to useless meetings and photo sessions then there is no need to spend millions of rupees on this institution.

They also demanded Federation needs to be restructured on international standards on priority and if they fail to do that soon we will take this body as per the expectations of the business community. He also called the new EC and GB members of the FPCCI to think realistically the Performance of the Federation and then make yours decision accordingly that who to choose in the coming elections. The Businessmen Panel is determined to address your issues if you elect us and continued to stand with you on your every issues, soon we will issue the white paper of the three years Performance of UBG, Ahmad Jawad assured.—INP