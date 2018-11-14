BMP welcomes uninterrupted gas supply

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Wednesday said with uninterrupted gas supply of more than 2000 industrial units may resume their production across Sindh and Balochistan saving employment of millions of people. Both institutions responsible for gas supply will conveniently manage the load for industrial sector with provision of extra gas, as decided in the ECC. Secretary textile will coordinate with ministry of petroleum for implementation of this decision effective from September 27, 2018 while ministry of finance is working on the mechanism for implementation of the decision. Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and Former Provincial Minister, Mian Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman and former Provincial Minister, Mian Zahid Hussain, Secretary General Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Chairman Sindh Zakaria Usman, Chairman Punjab Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Chairman Balochistan Naveed Jan Baloch, Chairman KPK Adnan Jaleel, Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad, Shoukat Ahmed and Saquib Fayyaz Magoon while talking to the business community said that BMP has always played vital role in expressing the challenges faced by the trade and industry.

Share on: WhatsApp