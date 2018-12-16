BMP urges govt to restore industrial gas to avoid further destruction

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Businessmen Panel Pakistan’s Senior Vice Chairman and Former Provincial Minister Sindh, Mian Zahid Hussain and Presidential candidate of BMP, Former Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri while talking to the business community said that in the backdrop of uncertain economic outlook of the Country, Moody’s the New York based international credit rating agency has reaffirmed B-3 negative rating of Pakistan and declared it as an noncompetitive country in the global perspective.

According to the report, the increasing current account deficit has reduced the foreign exchange reserves which cannot be restored to stability unless capital inflows get increased in the short run. Leaders of the Businessmen Panel said that the current debts of the Country has been accumulated to 72 percent of the real GDP which is higher than the median 52 percent; it is expected that the debt burden may further rise to 76 percent in the fiscal year 2020.

BMP Leaders said that despite all these challenges, the country’s long-term economic prospects have been considered as robust, due to the development work carried out in the fields of energy, infrastructure and national security especially under the CPEC which is helpful for Pakistan to deal with the growth potential and economic challenges being faced. If the PTI led government successfully implemented the organizational reforms policies, the state institutions will be strengthened, State Bank will be more autonomous and the fiscal policies will effectively be led Pakistan to prosperity.

