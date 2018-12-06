BMGF, Minister discuss polio eradication program

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A high profiled delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) led by its Director Jay Wenger met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hasham Inamullah Khan here Thursday and discussed with him the overall situation of Polio eradication program in detail. Secretary Health Syed Farooq Jamil and other high ranked officers of Health Department were present on the occasion. They discussed the efforts of the Provincial Health Department for the eradication of Polio and also the hurdles and constrain that faced by the polio workers in the field.

The Health Minister informed the delegation about the steps taken by the present government for the eradication of Polio and other diseases and improvement in the overall health care system.

He said that health advisory council has been formulated as a first step and a policy was evolved with the consultation of all the health related and supported segments.

