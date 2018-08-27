BMC serves ailing amid sizzling heat

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Helping Hands Bolan Medical College (BMC) Balochistan in order to serve the ailing humanity with missionary zeal set up a free medical camp during Eid holidays amid sizzling heat here in Zhob.

The renowned consultants from Balochistan and Lahore spent their Eid days at Al-Shifa hospital to examine the poor patients from far-flung areas of Zhob and neighboring districts including Sherani, Killa Saifullah and Musakhail.

According to Dr Sheikh Zarak Mandokhail, who runs the mentioned above hospital, thousands of patients including women and children thronged the hospital’s OPD, where the qualified doctors examined around four hundred patients and provided them free available medicines. The doctors were including Dr Sher Zaman Mandokhail, Dr Syed Khalid Shah, Dr Eid Muhammad Mandokhail, Dr Ibrahim Mandokhail, Dr Ghulam Nabi Nasar, Dr Bari Nasar, Dr Tahir Nasar and Dr Abdul Malik Nasir. Anesthetist Syed Najam Shah Hariphal helped the surgeons during surgeries. The surgeons also performed eleven surgeries. Chairman Abdul Saleem Mandokhail also visited the hospital.

Helping Hands BMC Balochistan president Associate Professor Dr Sher Zaman Mandokhail on the occasion said that spending precious movements of Eid-ul-Adha as the establishment of medical camp was aimed at provision of free health services to the people of remote and far-flung areas at their doorstep. For the purpose getting maximum benefit from the opportunity, services of well qualified doctors were obtained, who served with devotion from dawn to dusk and treated thousands of patients besides providing them free medicines.

‘Three thousand and eight hundred male, female patients received free of cost medical treatment’, adding necessary surgeries were also carried out during the camp set up at Al-Shifa hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp