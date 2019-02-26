Blue Veins distributes laptops among MPs to highlight e-initiatives

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Blue Veins in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with the support of Australian Government organized a laptop distribution ceremony on Tuesday to highlight the contribution of the revolutionary initiative started by the KP Assembly known as the e-parliament. The initiative provides a way for parliamentarians to perform all legislative tasks efficiently and effectively by digital methods which will potentially transform the legislative system completely.

As the world is globally going into the digital sphere, this initiative is the first of its kind allowing the parliamentary system to be accessed on all levels of business equally. The laptops will help legislators in bringing the social and political issues legislators face in their respective regions in the form of questions, resolutions, motions to the notice of the assembly and change the method of operation for the legislators by empowering them to have greater access to parliamentary documents and performing all tasks and activities promptly. Mushtaq Ghani – Speaker KP Assembly acknowledged the efforts of Blue Veins and stated that “The e-parliament initiative is a global effort that has been introduced in KP assembly recently but has given parliaments more room to be innovative and gain new digital skills helping them achieve greater openness and transparency.

He added that “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has always accepted innovative practices, these laptops will greatly help the legislators in both drafting questions and resolutions as well as being up to date with the session agendas.” Mehmood Jan Deputy Speaker KP Assembly stated that “Innovation does not happen by overnight however Parliaments have historically been considered to be good innovators; a conscious effort to modernize their institutional culture means that innovative practices are more likely to be accepted which is why this Initiative is an efficient way for legislators to use their primary functions of law-making, representation, and oversight more effectively.

