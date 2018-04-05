Blue Fair to begin on 5th

Multan

A three-day industrial and trade exhibition titled ‘Blue Fair’ will begin on April 5 (Thursday) here. The event is being organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in cooperation with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Director General TDAP, and president First Women Bank Tahira Raza would attend the event as special guests, said Philza Mumtaz, the President of the WCCI Multan division. Representatives of WCCI from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, designers of famous brands, women entrepreneurs and skilled women would showcase their products at 90 stalls in the event. The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and other departments would also set up their desks. A wide range of products would be displayed at the three-day fair, including textiles, cosmetics, healthcare, handicrafts, blue pottery, furniture, gems and jewellery, food and beverages. Seminars would also be held as part of the exhibition for awareness and training of women entrepreneurs.—APP