Multan

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organize a 3-day Blue Fair to promote business opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

About 100 stalls of different products, matching to international standards, will be set up in the Blue Fair.

President WCCI Filza Mumtaz stated this while presiding over a meeting here on Sunday. She observed that the Blue Fair would commence on April 5. Seminars in line with business requirement and opportunities in wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also be arranged.

Filza added that handmade items would be put on display which have high demand across the world.

“We are also inviting big firms and their representative to take part in the fair”, she said. She requested district administration to issue NOC as early as possible for conduct of the mega event.

She hoped that five to ten thousands citizens would visit the fair on daily basis.—APP