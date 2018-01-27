‘Blue-eyed boy’ was acquitted despite his confession: Maryam Nawaz

JARANWALA : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz Saturday indirectly hit out at PTI chief Imran Khan, referring to him as the ‘blue eyed boy’ of the courts and said that he was acquitted despite confessing to his crimes.

Addressing a PML-N rally at Jaranwala, Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the people of Jaranwala for showing up in huge numbers to listen to Nawaz Sharif speak. “I want to thank you, people of Jaranwala for not only always standing by Nawaz Sharif but being loyal to him,” she said.

“Do you want such a Pakistan where punishment is given even before hearing of cases”, Maryam asked attendants while stating at the same time, “Nawaz Sharif has given accountability of three generations”.

Maryam Nawaz asked the crowd as to whether they accepted the verdict of the apex court that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister. “Do you accept a Pakistan where instead of justice, there are abuses?” she asked the crowd.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, she asked people whether they want such a Pakistan where punishment is given on contempt of court but no penalty is subjected on those who are found guilty of contempt of vote.

Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, stating that he was one of Nawaz Sharif’s loyal supporters.

She said that the judges had deliberately disqualified Nawaz Sharif on Imran Khan’s petition. “Judges told Imran that he couldn’t have Nawaz Sharif disqualified,” she said. “So they (judges) told Imran to file a petition and they would disqualify the premier,” she added.

Maryam accused Imran Khan of confessing to his crimes but lamented that he had escaped punishment and was allowed to go scot-free. “The Laadla (blue-eyed boy) stated that the company was in his name but the court acquitted him,” she said.

She extolled Jaranwala and Faisalabad for always remaining loyal to Nawaz Sharif and strengthening PMLN. Maryam said Jaranwala has gifted Talal-like lion to party.

Orignally published by NNI