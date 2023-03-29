Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has confirmed that their national team coach, Herve Renard, has resigned from his post in a blow to the Middle Eastern nation.

The 54-year-old Frenchman is expected to take over Fracen’s women’s national team following the dismissal of Corinne Diacre.

“(Renard) has an offer from the French federation and expressed his desire to take this opportunity,” SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said while talking to Saudi Sports Channel (SSC).

“We were informed four days before the current international window and I received a letter from the French Federation, and consulted with a number of members of the board of directors, and we decided to accept this request.”

Herve Renard himself thanked the country on his social media following the confirmation of the news.

“I would like to thank everybody in Saudi for their support during almost four years,” he told reporters.

“I think I did the maximum with the team, I can’t reach another level so I prefer to be honest with everybody. Thank you again, it was fantastic time.”

The pinnacle moment of Renard’s reign with the Green Falcons came at last year’s World Cup in Qatar when his side stunned the eventual champions Argentina in their very first game.

He will now take over the fifth-ranked France women’s team as they look to win their first World Cup during the July 20th to August 20th showpiece.