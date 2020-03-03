Bloomberg to eat at Chinese restaurant

Web Desk

Michael Bloomberg has said he will eat at a Chinese restaurant in the coming days to show solidarity with businesses who have been hit by public fears about coronavirus. The multi-billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate made the pledge during a Fox News town hall event in Virginia as he hopes to kickstart his 2020 campaign with a strong performance in Super Tuesday this week. Mr Bloomberg was asked by Fox News’ Bret Baier how he would deal with the impact of coronavirus on the US economy. “It’s not the economics, it’s the people that are afraid to go out,” he replied, as he argued financial solutions, such as tax cuts, were not the only way to help businesses during the outbreak.