Bloody day in Afghanistan

SATURDAY again saw streets of Kabul smeared with blood. An ambulance packed with explosives rammed into a crowded street setting off an enormous blast that killed at least ninety people and injured more than one hundred and fifty others.

Over the last few days, the Afghan people have suffered three major attacks reminding once again the grim and deteriorating security situation that prevails in the country ravaged completely by decades of conflict. The attacks are apparently in response to recent efforts on the part of Afghan government to pound the Taliban in remote areas and the recent US sanctions on its members. Current situation in Afghanistan clearly indicates that the Trump Administration’s strategy of sending more troops and increasing air strikes is not working rather the backlash is taking a heavy toll on the Afghan people. We have been stating in these columns that the policy announced by Trump for Afghanistan last August that laid focus once again on the military solution will not only fail but take the matter towards worse. The pressure policy aimed at forcing Taliban to enter into dialogue with Afghan government has not worked in the past nor will it in future as they enjoy a big support base in Afghanistan which considers the American and NATO troops as intruders. It is because of the large support base that the Taliban still has control over half of the territory. To end this impasse in which neither side is winning, the way forward is only a political solution. We understand that had a serious and concerted effort was put into providing a political solution and had the Murree like process been allowed to move forward, the situation in Afghanistan today would have been far different. Given the current worsening situation, it is advisable for the Trump Administration to revisit its policy and rather back a negotiated settlement of the conflict. Instead of launching the offensive, ground should be prepared to lure the Taliban into talks. Then, neighbouring countries especially Pakistan, China and Russia can indeed play their part and help the stakeholders reach a settlement for a peaceful and progressive future.

