Bloody Basant

THE free hand given by the Government to kite-flyers took two innocent lives besides injuries of dozens of others in Rawalpindi on Friday due to Basant-related aerial firing in different areas. A day earlier, one police constable was shot dead and two police Inspectors and a passerby were injured when an unknown assailant opened indiscriminate fire on a police picket (to check kite flying related movements) in Sadiqabad area of the city.

CPO Rawalpindi has suspended SHOs of Waris Khan and New Town but this would not compensate for the loss of lives and serious injuries to many. It seems the provincial government and local administration deliberately allowed celebration of Basant despite a formal ban and this collusion led to killing of innocent people. The Government first announced to allow celebration of Basant but later withdrew the decision saying that the festival would be allowed from the next year after proper legislation and enforcement of precautionary measures for safety of citizens. However, strangely enough, Pindiites celebrated the festival throughout the day with fanfare including firing of gunshots from rooftops, playing of full-throat music and dances. There was no intervention from police or administration throughout the day and that is why innocent citizens suffered. There is no doubt that the festival is annual high profile money spinner involving economic activity worth billions of rupees but loss of life is more important than loss of business. Killings due to gunshots and throat cutting should be taken as murders and perpetrators of the crime proceeded against as per relevant law.

