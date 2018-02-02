Bloodshed in Kabul

Five militants targeted a military base in Kabul on Monday, killing 11 and capping a week of violence that has shaken a country ravaged by years of conflict. Shockingly, more than 130 people have been killed in four attacks over the past nine days, starting with a deadly hotel siege in Kabul which left at least 22 people dead.

These attacks not only caused the loss of human lives, but also they brought forward the failure of intelligence agencies and Afghan security forces as well as outside power. Meanwhile, the fact that a military base in centre of Kabul was vulnerable to attack raises questions over Afghan govt’s ability to protect itself.

Despite the US presence in the country since 2001, the Taliban have only grown more powerful in recent years. As of October 2017, the Taliban and other insurgents controlled more than 40% area of the country. Afghan national government appears weak and divided in the face of the assault, which has cost the lives of at least 7000 Afghan soldiers in the past year. Thus, there seems no possible solution of bloodshed that is going on in Kabul.

FAIZ MOHAMMAD

Ball Nigwar

