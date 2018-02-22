I have visited many places in Balochistan. There are many children who need blood from their childhood. They have such big problems but there isn’t any department for bloodless children who are facing a lot of problems in their lives. Mostly in Turbat these children and their family they are suffering from such big problems.

Mostly, it happened to poor people also the Balochistan government is not taking any notice about this bloodless children. Already they are suffering from such a big disease. So, I request to the government of Balochistan to solve this problem please help these poor people who have such a big disease bloodless children and their family.

FARHAD KARIM

Turbat

Related