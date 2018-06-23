Bloodbath in Occupied Kashmir

LATEST reports from Occupied Jammu & Kashmir speak of intensified Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris despite calls by the international community for an insight into what is happening behind iron walls in the occupied territory. During his weekly news briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson gave a detailed account of Indian repression in the occupied territory and demanded of the global community to use its good offices for the dispatch of an independent fact-finding mission to have firsthand knowledge of the grave human rights situation there.

In its bid to strengthen its hold on the Valley, India is resorting to different machinations to suppress voice of Kashmiris and it was for the first time last week that the UN Human Rights Council highlighted rights’ violations and emphasized the need for complete and direct access to the area. However, India responded by killing of prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the development indicated that New Delhi was in no mood to listen to the voice of the international community. The entire Kashmir is protesting the brutal murder and there is need for an independent and credible investigations into the tragedy and bring perpetrators to justice. But unfortunately Indians are using the same beaten tactics to camouflage their nefarious activities including imposition of the Governor’s rule, a ploy used repeatedly to hide its repressive actions and policies. There have also been statements emanating from New Delhi about renewed crackdown on Kashmiris which speak volumes as to why the Governor Rule has been imposed. This is also in sharp contrast to what was acknowledged by the Indian Army Chief recently who advised his Government to go for dialogue as use of force was not successful in suppressing the aspirations of Kashmiri people. The world was already aware of heavy militarization and human rights issues in Indian-occupied Kashmir but damage done to a range of people, including students and children, who are bearing brunt of pellet guns, was leading even the Indian security personnel to raise serious questions. Use of pellet guns against protestors was clear violation of international law and treaties to which India too is a signatory but there is yet no move to take it to task. Despite worst kind of brutalities India has not been able to muffle voice of Kashmiris who are resolved to continue their struggle till realization of their birth right. This is a clear message that ultimately there would be no escape from the pledge to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Related