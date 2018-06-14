Bloodbath in Kabul

Recently a suicide bomber targeted a group of people and killed at least nine in Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul. Despite numerous rounds of talks between the Taliban, the Afghan government and the US, the circumstances for an Afghan citizen have not changed much. The people of Afghanistan are being ignored by all those engaged in the conflict in their country.

Where the actual figure for the civilian casualties may remain unreported, the war has caused losses worth billions to both the Afghan and global economy. I urge all those involved in the long drawn-out conflict to be sincere to the Afghan people and make real and combined efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country to save more lives from being lost and also save the money lost in a war that does not seem to end anytime soon.

ZOHAIB AHMED

Karachi

