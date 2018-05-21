Blood type influences severity of diarrhoea

ISLAMABAD :A bacteria associated with travellers’ diarrhoea and children in underdeveloped areas of the world causes more severe disease in people with blood type A but not blood type O or B, a study said. Enterotoxigenic E. coli are responsible for millions of cases of diarrhoea and hundreds of thousands of deaths every year, mainly of young children. The bacteria release a protein that latches onto intestinal cells in people with blood type A, but not blood type O or B, reported health news. A vaccine targeting that protein could potentially protect people with type A blood against the deadliest effects of enterotoxigenic E. coli (Escherichia coli) infection. “We think this protein is responsible for this blood-group difference in disease severity,” said James Fleckenstein, Associate Professor at the Washington University in St. Louis. “A vaccine targeting this protein would potentially protect the individuals at highest risk for severe disease.” For the study, the team gave healthy volunteers a dose of an E. coli strain originally isolated from a person in Bangladesh with severe, cholera-like diarrhoea.

