Blood screening, vaccination camp held

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

In order to prevent fatal but treatable disease hepatitis, District Headquarters civil hospital and Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative with the support of Provincial Hepatitis Cell held a two-day long free blood screening and vaccination camp at Basic Health Unit New Sheikhan here.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob flanked by DHO Dr. Muzafar Shah visited the camp and inspected the facilities at the camp. Dr. Zahid Mehmood, Communication Officer UNICEF Samad Hariphal, DSM PPHI, President Para Tahir Hotak, Sattar Gul Mandokhail, Juma Hariphal and Sheikh Ashraf Mandokhail were also present on the occasion.