Blood screening drive of policemen starts

Staff Reporter

The blood screening of all employees of Punjab Police has been launched and screening of blood of around 70,000 cops will be conducted in the first phase. Under the district health convention, 3-day blood camps have been started jointly in all district police lines of the province from Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the blood screening camp in the police lines hospital Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed, CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr. Haider Ashraf, Additional Secretary (Admin) Dr. Farrukh Manzoor, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Asim Altaf, CEO Lahore Dr. Yadullah and other officials were present on the occasion. After inauguration of the blood screening camp, the minister took a round of the camp to monitor the services provided there.

Talking to the media, Kh Imran Nazir said that district health conventions are being arranged to raise public awareness about different diseases and to educate the public about the adoption of precautionary measures in all the districts of the province. This process will continue till December 11, he added.

He said that the government hospital at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh would be upgraded and further facilities would be provided there.

CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains also spoke on the occasion and thanked Minister Health Kh Imran Nazir and the Primary and Secondary Health Department for arranging blood screening camp for the police jawans.