Blood banks needed

There is no need to mention that Turbat is one of the biggest cities of Balochistan but {unfortunately} at the same time this big city is also facing a lot of problems, one amongst them is lack of a blood bank. There is not a single blood bank in Turbat and residents are compelled to find donors in colleges and police stations.

Blood banks are essential and patients who severely need blood in emergency conditions often suffer. Once there was a blood bank in the city but now because of its closure citizens have to undergo a lot of endurance. I request the government of Balochistan and health(y) authorities to save the citizens and provide the facility to the public.

SHAY NOOR

Turbat

