BLO to counter narcotics trafficking across Pakistan, China border

A groundbreaking ceremony of joint Border Liaison Office (BLO) between National Narcotics Control Committee (NNCC) China and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan held at ANF Check post, Sost to effectively counter Illicit Drugs and Precursor Trafficking across the Pak-China Border.

The event was attended by Mr. Wei Xiaojun, Deputy Secretary NNCC, China, Mr. Jermey Douglas, Representative UNODC Regional Office South East Asia & Pacific, Mr. Cesar Gudes, Representative UNODC Pakistan, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI(M), Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan, Representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies of China, Representatives from Customs Pakistan, Representatives from FIA Pakistan, Senior Officers from Local Government of Gilgit Baltistan and representatives of Print & Electronic Media. DG ANF warmly welcomed the guests.

While addressing the occasion, DG ANF expressed that inauguration of this joint system will help both the countries in countering drugs and precursor trafficking. He further explained that the whole credit goes to Secretary NNCC for establishment of the system. DG ANF told that solid foundation of Pak-China friendship is rooted in strong mutual trust, excellent cooperation and convergence of views on regional and global issues including counter narcotics cooperation.

DG ANF reaffirmed the Pakistan Government resolve to stem out the menace of drugs from the region as well as from the world. He further told that the envisioned BLO mechanism between Pakistan and China is clear manifesto of this resolve and strong political will of governments of the respective states. DG ANF told that in continuation of the resolve, ANF seized 412 tons narcotics during year 2017 and 178 tons during year 2018.

DG ANF expressed that global challenges can best be tackled through global solutions which necessitates globally orchestrated and tested responses. Moreover, given the complexity and transnational nature of trafficking in illicit drugs, their precursor chemicals and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), no single country alone can comprehensively defeat the menace. He made clear that being the immediate neighbor of Afghanistan, the alarming level of Afghan Poppy Cultivation and potential opium yields has dire consequences for Pakistan in the form of major victimization and primary transition of narcotics.

