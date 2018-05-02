BLLF rally expresses solidarity with labourers

Kiln workers Tuesday staged a rally here under the auspices of Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) marking the World Labour Day.

Labourers, workers, students, kiln workers and trade unionists, lawyers, intellectuals participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans for their demands. They also chanted

slogans against capitalists and the owners of business concerns who exploit Labourers and workers. They demanded child labour must be ended from brick kilns and other venues, including workshops, tea stalls etc., besides issuance of social security cards to kiln labbourers.

Addressing the rally, BLLF chief Syeda Ghulam Fatima said the worst form of slavery could be observed at brick kilns. Children were found working at brick kilns from far flung areas of the country, she said calling for implementation of the Prohibition of Child Labour Act 2016 in letter and spirit.

She also called for devising a legal framework to implement international policy on human rights standards in the country in the context of “Decent Work Agenda of ILO”, to which Pakistan was also a signatory.

She said the wages of kiln workers were not calculated as per the work done by them. On one hand their notified wage was too low to meet both ends and on the other hand they were paid.APP

