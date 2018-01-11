BLLF lauds steps for kiln workers’ families protection

City Reporter

Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) general secretary and labour rights activist Syeda Ghulam Fatima on Wednesday lauded the PML-N government for taking concrete steps to provide protection to women workers and kiln-children across the province.

Talking to media, Syeda Ghulam Fatima lauded the government for adopting serious endeavours to protect rights of women.

Appreciating the bills regarding protection of women and brick-kiln children which had been approved by the parliament, she said these laws must be adopted and implemented in letter and spirit.

She expressed the hope that such laws would help strengthen institutions, help in poverty alleviation as well as participatory development at grassroots level.

To a question, she expressed satisfaction over constitution of vigilance and action committees by the government on the issues of child labour across the country.

Ghulam Fatima further said that due to special interest shown by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif more than 52,000 children employed at kilns were enrolled at schools. They were also given books, uniform, stationery and transport facilities, she added.