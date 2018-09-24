Blistering heat grips Karachi

The scorching heat has continued to persist in Karachi as the temperature is likely to cross 38 degrees Sunday.

Following the sweltering weather conditions, emergency has been imposed in government hospitals. Doctors have also advised the public to keep themselves safe from scorching sunlight and use plenty of water.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), this hot weather will continue till Wednesday.The scorching heat spell that began on June 19 continued for more than five days. It left at least 1200 people dead while 40,000 suffered heatstroke and exhaustion— NNI

