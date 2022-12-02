Blinken’s remarks about China’s COVID policy are politically motivated: Zhao Lijian

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that the recent comments of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, about China’s COVID policy are “politically motivated and driven by a hidden agenda”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday remarked that China has to figure out a way forward in dealing with COVID instead of taking “massive repressive action” to stop protests, which, according to him, was not a sign of strength but a sign of weakness.

Responding to Blinken’s comments, Zhao said that the Chinese government always puts people’s life, safety, and health above all else in our COVID response over the past nearly three years since COVID began.

He added that China remains committed to a people-first and life-first philosophy, and have adjusted its response measures in light of the latest developments, and achieved major progress in both COVID response and socioeconomic development.

“Facts have proved that China’s COVID response and policy have been science-based, correct, and effective,” he said.

Redirecting attention to Washington’s policy regarding COVID, Zhao said that the US was in no position to blame China’s COVID response as it had more COVID deaths than any other country in the world.

“What it needs to do is seriously respond to the needs of its own people and look after its own affairs,” Zhao concluded.

