Blinken holds call with Saudi foreign minister over Yemen truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the imminent expiration of the UN-mediated truce in Yemen on Sunday, the State Department said.

“The Secretary welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to extending the truce,” the State Department said in a statement after their call. Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognised government is based in the south.—AP

