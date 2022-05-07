Blinken felicitates Bilawal on becoming FM

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to congratulate him on becoming the country’s new foreign minister.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal confirmed that he received the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations.

Per the tweet, during the phone call, the two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large. According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.