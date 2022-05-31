‘In Vision Eye Device’: device that enables blind people to see

Pakistani students continue playing their role in enabling special people to live life like normal. In one such groundbreaking innovation, a student named Mohammad Hamza Khan developed a device called ‘In Vision Eye Device’ that enables blind people to make sense of the world around them.

According to Hamza, a blind person could hang the device around his neck, after which, wherever he would go, the device would inform him about the things in the surrounding.

Mohammad Hamza Khan believes that having assistance with a blind person is vital, but that after these vision eye technologies, the blind person will no longer require one.

The device, In Vision Eye Device, does not weigh much, and a person can wear it anywhere, and it has a long battery life of 8 to 10 hours.

He claimed that it took 6 to 7 months to make and cost roughly Rs 55,000. “I believe it will cost around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 if it is introduced to the market,” he said.

