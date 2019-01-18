Blind murder traced, killer held

Islamabad Homicide Unit of police on Friday claimed to resolve a blind murder case and nabbed the person allegedly involved in it.

According to details, Khana police received an information on August 8, 2018 that a body was lying at the roof of an under-construction house in ‘Nai-Abaid Pindorian’.

The officials from Khana police station and Homicide Unit reached on the spot and collected evidences.

Following this incident, Islamabad Khana police registered the case (FIR # 379) under section 302 PPC and started investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted a special team under supervision of SP (Rural) Umer Khan to trace whereabouts of the deceased and ensure arrest of the perpetrator of this act.

This team further including DSP Ch. Abid Hussain, Inspector Homicide Unit Anees Akbar, Sub-Inspector Muneer Ahmed and others worked hard and identified the deceased as Siyad Ali s/o of Aqil Khan resident of Swabi.

It further accelerated efforts to trace the killer and succeeded to arrest the main accused of this murder case identified as Liaqat Khan s/o Khan Zaman. He has also remained jail bird for his involvement in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other crime cases.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to kill his friend Siyad Ali over a monetary dispute with him. Further investigation is underway into the matter after getting physical remand of the accused from the concerned court.—APP

