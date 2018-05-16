Blind murder traced, alleged killer arrested

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Homicide Unit arrested an alleged killer involved in blind murder case and recovered murder tool from him, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that unidentified persons killed Nasir Mehmood s/o M. Ibrahim resident of Tarlai Kalan by firing on May 5, 2018. The assailants managed to escape from the crime scene. Following the complaint of Nadeem Ahmed, brother of deceased, police registered the case under section 302 PPC at Koral police station.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and SP (Rural) Hassam bin Iqbal to ensure arrest of the killers.

They constituted a team headed by Inspector Muhammad Aslam including ASI Fakhar Abbass and Qaisar Mehmud. This team worked hard and managed to arrest the accused Amad Waheed resident of Malik Town Islamabad and recovered weapon from him used as murder tool.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to resolve cases of heinous crime at earliest.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.