Blind murder case resolved

Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed on Sunday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case after arresting an accused. Police said that a young girl Rozina daughter of Ansar resident of Noori Chowk went to purchase daily use items from bazaar on December 25, 2017 and did not return.

Her heirs and relatives searched her here and there but in vain. Later, they informed the police on January 10 who registered a case and started investigation. A special team was constituted who investigated the case on scientific lines and traced the accused Sabir Ali resident of Karriwila through the data of victim’s mobile phone.

The police took Sabir Ali into custody and during interrogation he confessed the crime of killing the girl over a dispute and threw her body in sewerage drain near the locality. Police are searching the body from drain, spokesman added.—APP